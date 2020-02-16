Wanda HutyraJan. 19, 1960 - Feb. 13, 2020Wanda Hutyra, age 60, of West, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Waco. Funeral Service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Monseigneur Isidore Rozycki officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Aderhold Funeral Home.Wanda was born January 19, 1960 in Waco, the daughter of Thomas and Wanda (Haferkamp) Smith. She attended schools in McGregor. On December 4, 1998 she was united in marriage to Mike Hutyra in West. Mike preceded her in death on July 13, 2019. Wanda was the owner and manager of the Out West Bar and Grill for the past 10 years and previously owned Style & Tan in Bellmead. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and was known as a very avid football fan. She loved spending time with her family and friends.Wanda is also preceded in death by her father, Thomas "Dick" Smith; her stepfather, James Thomas; father-in-law, Roy Hutyra, and brothers, Guy Smith, Randy Smith, Junior Smith, and Roger Smith.Survivors include her mother, Wanda Jean Thomas of Waco; a son, Billy Crelia of Wichita Falls; her mother-in-law, Doris Jane Hutyra of West; three brothers, Dick "Bubba" Smith and wife, Theresa, J. W. Smith and wife, Donna, Dickie Smith and wife, Kim; brothers-in-law, Roy James Hutyra and wife, Angie and Bill Hutyra and wife, Melissa; sisters-in-law, Dolores Scott and husband, Jim, Cindy Luce and husband, Scott, Ann Zahirniak and husband, Ken, and Jan Dudik and husband, Eddie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 S. Reagan St.
West, TX 76691
808 S. Reagan St.
West, TX 76691
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 S. Reagan St.
West, TX 76691
808 S. Reagan St.
West, TX 76691
In memory
