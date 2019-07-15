Mike HutyraAugust 16, 1963 - July 13, 2019Mike "Hoot" Hutyra, age 55, of West, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Harbor Resorts on Lake Whitney while attending a family reunion. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Mike was born August 16, 1963 in Waco, the son of Doris (Pokluda)and the late Roy Hutyra. He was a 1981 graduate of West High School, before going on to receive an associate degree in air conditioning from Texas State Technical College in Waco. On December 4, 1998, he was united in marriage to Wanda Smith in West. Mike was the owner of Out West Storage Buildings and helped Wanda run the Out West Bar and Grill. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Mike was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #2305, West Bass Club, and the Sons of the American Legion Post #478. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, playing golf, gambling, and grilling. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends and was known as a very avid sports fan.Survivors include his beloved wife of 20 years, Wanda Hutyra; mother, Doris Hutyra; stepson, Billy Crelia; siblings, Roy James Hutyra and wife, Angie, Dolores Scott and husband, Jim, Cindy Luce and husband, Scott, Bill Hutyra and wife, Melissa, Ann Zahirniak and husband, Kenneth, and Jan Dudik and husband, Eddie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
