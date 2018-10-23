Josie HutyraNov. 4, 1935 - Oct. 19, 2018Josie Hutyra, age 82, of West, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018 at her residence. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Survivors include daughters, Sara Girard of Abbott, Diane Bekkelund and husband, Bobbie, of Clifton; sister, Georgia Kramer; grandchildren, Joni Girard, Amanda Nielsen and husband, Brandon, Brian Girard and wife, Anne, Becky McAdams, Amelia Hegefeld and husband, Cole; great-grandchildren, Madysen, Finley, Bentlee, Wyatt and Connor; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery or West Ambulance Association. You are invited to share your thoughts and memories of Josie in our memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
