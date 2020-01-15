Don HuttoNov. 13, 1936 - Jan. 8, 2020Don Thomas Hutto, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Waco, Texas. He was born on November 13, 1936 in Waco, Texas.He graduated from Slocum High School and attended Navarro Junior College on a basketball scholarship. He earned his degree in Education from Sam Houston University. He spent ten years in the education field as a teacher, coach and principal. He was also the Athletic Director at the YMCA on Columbus Avenue in Waco in the 60's.In 1971, he started a life-long career as a Life Insurance Agent. He was a representative for American Amicable, Texas Life and National Farm Life for almost 50 years. Don served on the Waco Association of Life Underwriters and was President for many years. He is a member of the First United Methodist Church and served on many committees as well as being an Usher. He was captain of the first tennis team from Waco to qualify for the Nationals in 1994.Don enjoyed volunteering at various local organizations. He also enjoyed playing tennis, golf and playing cards. He loved going to watch the Baylor Lady Bears basketball games and spending time with his family.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Roxi Hutto; sister, Natalie Lomax; first wife, Virginia Walters Hutto. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hutto; daughter, Merry Hutto Kemp and husband, Gary; son, Don David Hutto and wife, Kelli; stepsons, Andy Evans and wife, Amber, Jeff Evans and wife, Ann Renee, Jay Evans, and Jonathan Evans and wife, Katherine; grandchildren, Kelli Kemp, Kaci Kemp, Jake Hutto, Liza Hutto, Landon Ibbott, Logan Ibbott, Tristan Legier, Audrey Evans, Shelby Evans, Jeffrey Evans, Kaitlyn Evans, Laura Beth Evans, Jeremiah Evans, Easton Evans, and Solomon Evans.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Grace Gardens.

