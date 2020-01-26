George HutchisonOct. 3, 1929 - Jan. 24, 2020George Thomas Hutchison, 90, of Hewitt, went to see his Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020. A Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Scott Talley officiating. An interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A Visitation with the family will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.George was born October 3, 1929 in Hubbard, Texas to William and Olga Hutchison, the youngest of two children. He grew up in Hubbard and was a 1948 graduate of Hubbard High School.After graduation, he began his 43-year career in Fort Worth for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. During his time with the telephone company, he met the love of his life, Vencie Edwards who also worked there. George retired in 1992 in Waco.He was a long-time member of Crestview Church of Christ.He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Wynell Paslay.Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 66 years, Vencie Hutchison; daughters, Cindy Butler and husband John, their children Bethany and Jennifer, Amy Wilhelm and husband Mark, their children, Katy, Michael, Nick and wife Kristin and their children, Grace, and Charlotte.
Hutchison, George
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
4:30PM-6:30PM
Grace Gardens Parlor
8220 Woodway Dr
Waco, Tx 76712
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Jan 27
Interment
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:13PM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35
Robinson, tx 76706
