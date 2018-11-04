Danny HuserFeb. 12, 1948 - Oct. 28, 2018Daniel "Danny" C. Huser, of Whitney, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 10, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco with family presiding. Visitation will follow the service.Danny was born, February 12, 1948, to Elosie and Alvin Huser in Corpus Christi. He came to Waco at a young age and attended Waco schools and graduated from Richfield High School in 1966. He then attended Temple Junior College. He married the love of his life, Frankie Holder, in June 1975. He was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend.Danny worked for the United States Postal Service until retiring in 2003. After retirement, Danny and Frankie moved to Lake Whitney making this their home. Danny was an avid fisherman who enjoyed life on Lake Whitney. He was a member of several bass clubs in Central Texas over the years and enjoyed many other outdoor activities.Danny bowled and spent many years on local bowling leagues in the Waco area. He received several rings for bowling a perfect 300 game. He also enjoyed skydiving and dirt bike riding. Danny truly loved his time at Lake Whitney and valued the many friendships that he made over the years.Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Eloise and Alvin Huser; wife, Frankie; brother, Bill Huser; and his beautiful cat, Little Mr.He is survived by sister-in-law and friend, Dixie Huser of Waco; niece, Sherry Huser of Waco; nephew, Brad Huser of Waco; aunt, Wilma Lindsay of Buchanan Dam, TX; and many other relatives and friends. Danny will be truly missed.Memorials should be made to the charity of your choice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.