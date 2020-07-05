Thomas L. Husbands III Feb. 23, 1944 - June 26, 2020 Thomas Luftus Husbands III (Tommy) died at home and at peace after a long illness in the early morning hours of June 26, 2020, in San Marcos, Texas. Son of Dr. Thomas L. and Elna Ruth (Becker) Husbands, he was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 23, 1944. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Waco, Texas, where Tommy grew up, beloved and happy. Lifelong friendships were formed while playing "cowboys" in Waco's woods and later as the "Man with the Golden Arm" in high school football. An honor student, Tommy went to the University of Texas at Austin after graduating from Reicher Catholic High School in Waco. He majored in History, but more importantly, he had a blind date with the girl who became his wife of over 50 years, Carol Dunagan of Monahans, Texas. Tommy and Carol lived in Cuernavaca, Mexico, Austin and Tyler, Texas, and the Trinity Mountains near Hyampom, California, before settling down outside San Marcos, Texas, on the Little Tin Cup Ranch where they raised three kids along with Longhorn cattle. A devoted father, he coached city league soccer and almost never missed a game of his children's innumerable sporting events, or any of their school activities. He also taught English as a Second Language for the San Marcos Public Library, and served on the SMCISD School Board during his time in San Marcos. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ellen Husbands Ledesma of Waco. He is survived by the love of his life, Carol; his sons: Josh (Kerstin) of Portland, Oregon; Cole (Jaime) of Austin, Texas; his daughter, Lilly (Harriet) of London, England; four precious grandchildren, Becker and Sloane of Portland, Maisie and Grayson of Austin; his brother, Charles Husbands of Waco; niece, Ellen (Doug) Crow and their children, Brandyn, Brittany and Luke of Waco; nephews, Blake and Harley Husbands of Austin; niece, Heather (David) Irvin and their children, Tenzin and Iris of Las Cruces, New Mexico; niece, Effie (Andres) Diocares of Durham, North Carolina. Tommy's warmth and lively sense of humor gained him more friends than can be counted and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 – www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Police: Mother left three young children alone in disorderly home
-
Hewitt police find 171 grams of crack, make arrest
-
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County; 'clusters' of infection seen
-
Webb vs. web: Waco doctor debunks COVID-19 conspiracy theories, tries to build trust
-
Lorena PD: Man arrested in choking assault on woman, threats to witnesses
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.