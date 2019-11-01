Willie T Hurth, Jr.July 28, 1954 - Oct. 25, 2019Willie T Hurth, Jr. passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. A wake will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 703 South Elm Street, in Mart. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 2, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 703 South Elm Street, in Mart.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

