Cindy Carol HuntsuckerSeptember 4, 1960 - January 24, 2019Cindy Carol Huntsucker, age 58, of McGregor, Texas, passed away at her home Thursday, January 24, 2019. Cindy was born in Dallas, Texas on September 4, 1960, to James and Carolyn Hill Huntsucker. After living in Dallas and San Antonio, the family moved to Marlin, where Cindy's dad owned Marko Oil Company. Cindy attended Marlin schools, McLennan Community College, and 4C College. Cindy worked for Mail Boxes, Etc for many years. Cindy loved her entire extended family, her friends, and her Dallas Cowboys! She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Bobbye Huntsucker, grandparents; nieces, Kim Huntsucker Wallace and Kelly Huntsucker; step-brother, Rusty Vincent; and great-niece, Camille Gwartney Wallace; and her cat, Gracie.Survivors include brothers, Doug (Marilyn) Huntsucker, Ken Huntsucker McCabe; step-sisters, Sheron (Rod) Brackeen and Debbie (Gene) Foster; and step-brother, Steve (Kim) Vincent; as well as numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.Famly and friends are welcome to celebrate Cindy's life from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 1, at the McGregor Housing Authority event center, 300 N. Johnson Dr in McGregor.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.