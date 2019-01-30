Cindy Carol HuntsuckerSeptember 4, 1960 - January 24, 2019Cindy Carol Huntsucker, age 58, of McGregor, Texas, passed away at her home Thursday, January 24, 2019. Cindy was born in Dallas, Texas on September 4, 1960, to James and Carolyn Hill Huntsucker. After living in Dallas and San Antonio, the family moved to Marlin, where Cindy's dad owned Marko Oil Company. Cindy attended Marlin schools, McLennan Community College, and 4C College. Cindy worked for Mail Boxes, Etc for many years. Cindy loved her entire extended family, her friends, and her Dallas Cowboys! She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Bobbye Huntsucker, grandparents; nieces, Kim Huntsucker Wallace and Kelly Huntsucker; step-brother, Rusty Vincent; and great-niece, Camille Gwartney Wallace; and her cat, Gracie.Survivors include brothers, Doug (Marilyn) Huntsucker, Ken Huntsucker McCabe; step-sisters, Sheron (Rod) Brackeen and Debbie (Gene) Foster; and step-brother, Steve (Kim) Vincent; as well as numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.Famly and friends are welcome to celebrate Cindy's life from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 1, at the McGregor Housing Authority event center, 300 N. Johnson Dr in McGregor.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.