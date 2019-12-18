L.S. HuntsingerJune 12, 1945 - December 17, 2019L.S. Stan Huntsinger, 74, of Lorena, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Woman arrested, accused of South Waco hit and run
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown grocery prospect; Capturing wind farm construction; H-E-B app
-
Waco drug dealer absent for trial, sentenced to life in prison
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.