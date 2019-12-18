L.S. HuntsingerJune 12, 1945 - December 17, 2019L.S. Stan Huntsinger, 74, of Lorena, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

