L.S. HuntsingerJune 12, 1945 - Dec. 17, 2019Larry Stanton "Stan" Huntsinger, 74, died peacefully Monday, December 17, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family, and spending his last few days visiting and reminiscing with his sisters and daughters. He was gifted seven special weeks of life to tell his family and friends goodbye, to share stories, to relive memories, and to prepare us for life without him. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, December 30, at Grace Garden Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Woodway, Texas. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Stan was born to Trice and Bethyl (Shook) Huntsinger, and with siblings Jayne, Mike, and Sharron grew up living the country life outside Lorena, Texas. He was a lifelong member of Lorena Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Lorena High School and University of Texas Arlington, finishing college with an Electrical Engineering degree after being told by college counselor "a small town boy would only fail" and replying "Can I at least try?".He started his career with Texas Power & Light, progressing through the change of company names: TP&L, TXU, TU Electric, Oncor; and working his way through the company to retirement as Transmission Southeast Region Manager. He played key roles in improvement to Safety Program; Employee Wellness Focus; research and testing to determine better practice for Substation Equipment maintenance protocol; and continual drive for SE Region to be Leaders in Innovation. His motto was "Y'all know what to do. Just NAIL IT every day".Upon retirement in 2014, Stan's new direction was the expansion of his Thoroughbred breeding and racing hobby. He started racing horses in 1984, adding broodmares and stallion Double Reach to his barn, which began at Whitehouse, Texas, moving to Lorena with Stan's transfer from Tyler back to Waco. Stanton Stables was his new "project". He had hopes to find another Triple Card in his foals. He built his Stables on the family farm on Spring Valley Road near Lorena, where his family grew up. The hobby turned business is now 18 broodmares, 8 runners on the track at Sam Houston Race Park, 8 yearlings, 12 weanlings, and 11 due this spring – his legacy will be with us to follow at the tracks for years to come! He served on the board of various organizations and associations in the engineering, electrical and thoroughbred industries.Survivors include his wife, travel compadre and "bud" Marcy; children, Sonia (Steve) Tepe of Lorena, Greg (Francis) Huntsinger of Plano, Carey (Jason) Cottrell of Whitehouse, and John (Panatda) Huntsinger of College Station; grandchildren, Ian (Ashleigh) Huntsinger, Lester Huntsinger, Lesley Huntsinger, Rebecca Tepe, Kalie Cottrell, Miranda Huntsinger, Sam Tepe, and JJ Huntsinger; and great-grandchildren, Kai Tepe and Roman Berglund; siblings, Jayne Dawson of Aledo, Mike and Marty Huntsinger of Jonesboro, GA, and Sharron and Herb Ingram of Austin. Also left to treasure his memory are Marcy's son, Zachary (Amber) Brown and children, Kadence, Avery, and Alexis; and siblings Mitzi Bain, Mike and Jenny Heller, and Linda Heller.Pallbearers: Ian Huntsinger, Lester Huntsinger, Sam Tepe, Shane Lynch, Eddie Milligan Jr., Lusiano Gonzales, Tupper Hutchinson, Larry Robinson. Honorary Pallbearers: Lesley Huntsinger, Rebecca Tepe, Kalie Cottrell, Miranda Huntsinger, JJ Huntsinger, Matt Patrick, Friends of Lorena HS 1964.In lieu of flowers, the family ask contributions be made to Lorena Methodist Church, 205 S. Borden St. Lorena, TX 76655; Lorena Ex Students Assn, P. O. Box 194, Lorena, TX 76655; or Charity of your choice.
Huntsinger, L.S.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Dec 30
Interment
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:30AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
6623 S Ih 35
Robinson, TX 76706
Dec 30
Reception
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:30AM
The Masters Workshop
I-35 (next to Waco memorial park)
Waco, TX 76706
