Mary Margaret HuntAug. 10, 1942 - Sept. 29, 2019Mary Margaret "Maky" Nesbitt Hunt, age 77, of Waco, formerly of Gatesville, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home.Visitation with her family will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at Restland Cemetery.She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Hunt; parents, Bill and Margaret Nesbitt; and sister, Nancy Tindall.Maky is survived by her daughters, Melanie Hunt Eddolls and Allison Hunt Hilliard; son, Jonathan Hunt and wife, Nikole; brother, Bill Nesbitt and wife, Dwana; brother-in-law, Steve Tindall; six grandchildren, Macy, Hunter, Branden, Braeden, Savannah and Reece.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.
