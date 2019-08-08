Hal Bennett HuntSept. 14, 1943 - Aug. 1, 2019Hal Bennett Hunt, 75, of Eddy, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Thursday, August 1, 2019. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 9, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX, with Joe McKelvain officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

