Harvey R. HunkeJune 17, 1923 - Feb. 19, 2019Harvey Richard Hunke, 95, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, at the funeral home.Harvey was born June 17, 1923, in Taylor, Texas, to Richard E. and Frieda K. Hunke. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the V.A. Hospital after more than 30 years of service. He provided well for his family. He married Zelma Sutton and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage until her death in 2009. He was very active in his children's lives as they were growing up and continued being involved with many activities of his grandchildren. He helped organize one of Waco's little leagues in the 50's where he also coached his sons' teams. He and Zelma were long time members of Calvary Assembly of God in Waco where he served as an Elder. Harvey was a jack of all trades and said he could fix anything, except a broken heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family.Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma; his parents; and both sisters, Irene and Ethelyn.He is survived by his children, Linda McCoy, Harvey Ray Hunke and wife, Janice, Janet Lightford and husband, Glenn, Charles Hunke and DeAnna, and Fred Hunke and wife, Deborah; nephew, David Tulley, who considered Harvey as a father; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
