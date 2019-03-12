Margaret E. HulanDec. 29, 1933 - March 4, 2019Margaret Elizabeth Hulan nee Freeman passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in her home surrounded by family and friends. Margaret was born December 29, 1933, in Nashville, TN. A member of the National Honor Society, she graduated from Nashville's Central High School, where her academic success qualified her for attendance to any state college. She chose, instead, to start her professional career immediately in customer communications with Southern Bell and, subsequently, office staff management in the insurance brokerage business.In 1954, she met Henry D Hulan, from Kerens, TX, then serving at Fort Campbell, KY. They were married August 17, 1957, the beginning of their 62-year marriage. Margaret dedicated herself to raising their children and managing family businesses. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a passionate animal lover, world traveler, and an avid reader.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas C. and Lillian Freeman.She is survived by her husband, Henry D Hulan of Waco, TX; son, Brian (Farzaneh) Hulan of Altadena, CA; daughter, Melinda (Mark) Johnson of Waco, TX; son, Stephen Hulan of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; grandchildren, Sara Hulan (John Crestani) of Westlake Village, CA, Taylor Johnson (Taylor) of Newnan, GA, Torey Johnson (Zach First) of Houston, TX, Zachary and Wyatt Hulan of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and, great-granddaughter, Lillian Mae Crestani of Westlake Village, CA.Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16 at Paschal Funeral Home, 120 SW 3rd St., Kerens, TX 75144, 903-396-2371. Reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wings of Heaven's Gate Animal Rescue (www.nokillanimalrescue.org), Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or charity of your choice.Share a memory or sign the family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.