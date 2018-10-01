Weldon HughesNov. 15, 1927 - Sept. 28, 2018Robert Weldon Hughes, 90, of Axtell, passed away, Friday, September 28, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 2, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard, with Rev. Mickey Fugitt officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 1, at the funeral home.Weldon Hughes was born, November 15,1927, in Hubbard to Velma and Webb Hughes. He lived in Munger and completed high school in Hubbard. At the age of 21, he met the love of his life, Bobbye Ann Cox. They married on Christmas Eve in 1948. Together they raised three boys in Coolidge, later moving to Axtell. Weldon and Bobbye instilled Christian morals, strong values, and a sound work ethic into their boys. The family attended First Methodist Church in Coolidge.Weldon farmed and participated in bull riding and roping events at numerous rodeos before becoming a Rodeo Judge. He worked at General Tire for 30 years before retiring. He then continued buying and selling horses until the time of his passing.Weldon had a sharp mind, a wonderful sense of humor, loved to share jokes with his family and friends, and had an extremely generous spirit, all up until the time of his death. He enjoyed family time with his three sons, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He loved to cook and share his "made-up" recipes and had been planning to host another Thanksgiving at his home.Weldon was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Bobbye Ann Hughes; daughter-in-law, Charla Hughes; parents, Velma and Webb Hughes; and four siblings.He is survived by three sons, Gary Hughes and wife, Sharon, of Robinson, David Hughes of Axtell, and Van Hughes and wife, Denise, of China Spring; sister, Dorothy Buckler of Maryland; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Cole, Trent and Wes Hughes, Cody and Levi Kirkland, Grant Staples, Brock Jacobs, Chris Belknap, and Ronny Carter.Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Lloyd Baize, Benton Johnson, Max McGeary, JD Middleton, Ray Parma, Charles and Lawson Plemons, JT and Tommy Pratka, and Terry Saulters. Please sign the memorial guestbook for Weldon at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
