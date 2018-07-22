Edna HughesDec. 18, 1922 - July 18, 2018Ms. Edna Hughes died peacefully, July 18, 2018, in Waco, TX, at the age of 95. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Good Hope Baptist Church in Timpson, TX, followed by the burial at Blair Cemetery in Timpson, TX. There will be a reception to follow at the Life Center located at Good Hope Baptist Church. Edna's son, Dewey M. Jackson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edna's amazing life.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

