Anna Pearl Huffman
Nov. 17, 1924 - June 20, 2020
Anna Pearl Huffman, 95, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A visitation will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas, with a graveside service immediately following in Osage Cemetery.
Mrs. Huffman was born to Edgar E. Gatlin and Annie Lee (Shive) Gatlin on November 17, 1924, in Osage, Texas. She was 16 years old when she graduated from Turnersville High School in 1941. Anna married Logan John Huffman on July 16, 1941, and they made their home in McGregor. She loved life, her family, and her friends. Anna was always doing something for others, was kind and loving, and everyone says she never did anything wrong. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, in McGregor, for several years.
Preceding Anna in death was husband, Logan Huffman; and son, Harlan H. Huffman.
Survivors include son, Gary Huffman; daughter, Jan Willis; daughter-in-law, Hope Huffman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
