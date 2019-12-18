Celeste HuertaDec. 15, 1980 - Dec. 14, 2019Celeste Nichole Huerta was born December 15, 1980 and arrived in the house of our Lord, December 14, 2019. Services will be 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, Texas. A family reception will follow at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus Hall, 2621 Bagby Ave., Waco, Texas.She was born in Waco, Texas, to Linda Marie Moreno and Robert Garcia. She married David Huerta on March 1, 2014.Celeste lived to serve, care and provide for her children, whether supporting Joseph's love for baseball, preparing for Abigail's Quince, or spending quality time making Baby (Little David) happy. She enjoyed time with her friends and family. Celeste was a genuinely beautiful person, inside and out. She shared a very special relationship with her dad and was always daddy's girl.She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Felipe and Manuela Garcia; maternal grandfather, Frank Sustaita; and uncle, Fabian Moreno.Celeste was a strong, loving and supportive wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, David Huerta; and her children, Joseph Cabrera, Abigail Cabrera, Kendra Huerta, Destiny Huerta, and David Huerta (Baby). She leaves to cherish her memory and support her legacy, her parents, grandmother and siblings. Mother, Linda Moreno; father and step mother, Robert and Martha Garcia; grandmother, Lydia Veracruz; sisters, Patricia Garcia-Cooper (Stuart), Patricia Cisneros (Andrew), Shawndale Garcia (Chris), Rachelle Villa (Jose), Nicole Brown (Chris); brothers, William Smith (Esme), Justin Jaramillo (Richard), Robert Lee Garcia, Gilbert Gonzales; sister-in-law, Brandi Garcia (Manuel); mother and father-in-law, Pamela and David Huerta; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and loved by so many friends.

