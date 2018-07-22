J. Olin Hudson, Sr.Feb. 18, 1929 - July 20, 2018J. Olin Hudson, Sr., passed away Friday, July 20, 2018. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 24, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial preceding at 9 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd.Olin was born, February 18, 1929, in Waco, Texas, to Jack C. and Alma Lois (Bankston) Hudson. He graduated from La Vega High School and attended Baylor University. He started working at the First National Bank of Waco. He married his first sweetheart Frances in 1948. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He returned to Waco and became president of Bellmead State Bank and Westview National Bank. He was in banking for over 40 years. He retired from banking in 2015.He loved the Lord. Olin was a member of First Woodway Baptist Church. He was very civic minded and active in numerous organizations some being: Waco Symphony, Rotary, Goodwill, Waco BBB, Heart of Texas Fair, Board of Trustees-Hillcrest Hospital, Waco Chamber of Commerce, Heart Fund, Waco Girls Club, Baylor Waco Foundation, Boy Scouts of America and many other organizations. Olin received many rewards for his active role in the community.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife of 47 years, Frances M. (Lamb) Hudson. She was very supportive in his work and many civic activities.Olin and Sandra married August 21, 1999. They retired in 2009. They enjoyed life, travel, loving and caring for each other.He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Cooper Hudson; son, J. Olin, Jr. and wife, Marsha; step-children, Rod Cooper, Les Cooper and wife, Joan, and Kelly Cooper and wife Nikki; and grandchildren, Johnathan Hudson, Cody Cooper, Hunter Cooper, Josie Cooper, Ellie Cooper and Jazmin Hall. He is also survived by his brother; Don Hudson and wife, Thelma and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.Honorary pallbearers will be John Gilliam, John Mark Gibson, Keith Louis, Curtis Glockzin and grandsons.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Baylor Scott and White Hospital or a charity of your choice.Guest Book is available at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
