Donald W. HudsonAug. 30, 1933 - Sep. 30, 2019Donald W. Hudson, 86, left his earthly family and went to be with his Eternal Father on Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday October 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Don was born in Axtell, Texas on August 30, 1933. He married Thelma Cooper on August 28, 1954. Don served his country in the U.S. Army, was a former banker, and business owner and served as an ordained deacon in churches where he lived.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lois Hudson, and his brother Olin Hudson.Survivors include his wife, Thelma Cooper Hudson; daughters, Donna Johnson of Hallsville and Pam Edens of Waco; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and special friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center or a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

