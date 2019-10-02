Donald W. HudsonAug. 30, 1933 - Sep. 30, 2019Donald W. Hudson, 86, left his earthly family and went to be with his Eternal Father on Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday October 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Don was born in Axtell, Texas on August 30, 1933. He married Thelma Cooper on August 28, 1954. Don served his country in the U.S. Army, was a former banker, and business owner and served as an ordained deacon in churches where he lived.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lois Hudson, and his brother Olin Hudson.Survivors include his wife, Thelma Cooper Hudson; daughters, Donna Johnson of Hallsville and Pam Edens of Waco; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and special friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center or a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.