Darrell Glenn HudsonMay 31, 1951 - Dec. 4, 2019Darrel Glenn Hudson, 68, of Axtell, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his family at home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday December 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Joe Peebles officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 9, at the funeral home.Darrell was born May 31, 1951 to Harrell and Neller (Shelton) Hudson in Waco, Texas and lived a full life. He graduated from University High School and enlisted in the Navy where he spent one tour on the USS Midway during the Vietnam War. Darrell came home and started a family and worked for TP & L until he retired. He spent all of his free time fishing on the boat. After retirement, hunting and fishing was his life.He was preceded in death by his parents.Darrell leaves behind his wife, Christy Hudson; son, Keith Hudson and wife, Angie; son, Clay Hudson and wife, Carla; two step-daughters, Judy McCarthy and husband, Alan, Tammy Egger and husband, Jason; stepson, Mac McCarthy and wife, Lori; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Dian Robinson and husband, Larry; brother, Jackie Hudson and wife, Mary; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

