Marcus HudlinAug. 15, 1974 - Feb. 1, 2019Services for Marcus Hudlin will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, at Lover's Leap Baptist Church in Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

