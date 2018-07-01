Michael HuddlestonJan. 14, 1959 - June 25, 2018Beloved Son and Father, Michael Robert Huddleston, went to be with his Mother in Heaven, Monday, June 25, 2018. Memorial services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. Visitation with the family will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Grace Gardens.Michael was born, January 14, 1959, to Benny and Betty Huddleston in Abilene. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Baylor University. He had a bigger heart for people, and especially animals, than most knew. Doing so, he amassed more love and admiration from them than even he knew.He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Huddleston.Michael is survived by his father, Benny Robert Huddleston; son, Tayler Michael Huddleston; his little friend, Grace Huddleston; and his four beloved dogs, Riley, Ripley, Rose, and Reagan Huddleston.Special thanks to all of his friends, and our friends and family, for reaching out to share their love of him with us. Today we lost something great, but Heaven gained his presence, and that is immeasurable. We will love you and miss you Dad. We will see you again....In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local no kill animal rescues, they meant the world to him. Love you whole most world.....Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
