Nelda Joy HuckabyDec. 8, 1939 - Feb. 23, 2019Nelda Joy Huckaby (Shaw) passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of February 23, 2019, at the age of 79. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Ludy Manthei officiating. Burial will follow at McClanahan Cemetery in Marlin. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, at the funeral home.Nelda was born on December 8, 1939, in Marlin, to Viola and Ernest Shaw. She graduated from University High, where she met her husband, Buddy. They married in 1957 and enjoyed 55 wonderful years together before his passing. Nelda had a successful nursing career and retired from M&M Mars after many years. Nelda had a servant's heart and greatly cared for her patients, friends, family, and anyone who was in need.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buddy; eldest daughter, Blinda; and siblings, Marcus, Robert, Cecil, Betty, and David Ross.Nelda is survived by her two daughters, Renee Poston and husband, Kenneth, and Rhonda Webb and husband, Wayne. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Travis and wife, Sonia, Logan, Laramie, Sheyene, Hunter, and Skylar; as well as two great-grandchildren, Lily and Brooks. Nelda is also fondly remembered by her siblings, Hilda Shermer, Billy Shaw Sr. and wife, Deanie, Pamela Garrison and husband, Gary, Jackie Shaw Sr. and wife, Paula, Phillip Shaw and wife, Evelyn; and many other relatives whom she dearly loved.Her family would like to extend special thanks to Arbor House Assisted Living and Providence Hospice.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
