Betty Jean HuberAug. 14, 2019 - Dec. 12, 2019Betty Jean Huber, 88, of Waco, passed away on December 12, 2019.Born in Stampede in Bell County on August 14, 1931, she was the youngest of seven children to Homer Milton Payne and Betty Ellen Rush.After graduating from school in Moody, she attended the University of Mary Hardin–Baylor (UMHB) where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1952. She met her loving husband, Kenneth Huber, on a blind date and they were married in 1951 at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Moody, Texas.She was an elementary and special education teacher for more than 30 years and taught across Texas in Carrollton, Irving, Moody, Sherman, Temple, and Tyler, and she later received a Master of Education from East Texas State University in 1980. Upon retirement, she was active in the Association of Texas Professional Educators and Texas Retired Teachers Association. As a proud alumna of UMHB, she served on the Board of Trustees for 14 years. She was a member of First Woodway Baptist Church and active in Bible Study Fellowship.Betty joins in heaven her beloved husband Ken, who passed away on July, 29, 2019. Left with decades of fond and colorful memories are her daughters, Kathy Huber of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Patty Formas of Waco, Texas; son, Scott Huber and wife, Stacey, of Irving, Texas; and granddaughter, Stephanie Formas and husband, Stephen Carter, of Seattle, Washington.The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas, with a visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple, Texas.As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Betty Payne Huber Presidential Endowed Scholarship at UMHB, Development Services, 900 College St., Box 8433, Belton, 76513.Harper-Talasek Funeral Home500 W Barton AveTemple, TX 76501(254) 773-4564
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Woman arrested, accused of South Waco hit and run
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown grocery prospect; Capturing wind farm construction; H-E-B app
-
Union Hall gets Whizzbanged along with Wacool Tacos, Koko Ramen, Unshakeable Milkshakes and more open downtown
-
Man arrested, accused of burglarizing cars in Walmart parking lot
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.