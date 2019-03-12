Barbara Fay HuberNov. 29, 1938 - March 9, 2019Barbara Fay Mabry Huber, 80, of Waco, Texas, went to be with her Lord, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3:00 a.m., at Hillcrest Hospital with her family at her bedside.A celebration of life will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at First Baptist of Hewitt, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations to Gideons International, Lakeview Baptist Assembly, PO Box 130, Lonestar, TX 75668 or FBC of Hewitt, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

