July 5, 1932 - Feb. 28, 2020 Doreen L. Huang passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Ascension Providence Hospital. A celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with her nephew, THE Reverend Dick Lee, officiating. Doreen was born in Guangzhou, China, and grew up in Hong Kong. She studied nursing at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital. Before she completed her nursing degree, she married Walter T. Huang on August 27, 1954. She moved to the United States in 1955 and acquired her United States citizenship. She completed her nursing education and received a registered nursing degree from McLennan Community College in 1971. She worked for Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center for almost 40 years, caring for patients in the OB/GYN maternity nursing unit. Doreen was quite artistic and enjoyed hobbies such as sewing, crocheting, knitting, scrapbooking, and watching old movies. After she retired, she participated in activities at the Harrison Senior Center, where she looked forward to visiting with friends each week. She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. She also enjoyed playing the piano. She was an avid Baylor Lady Bears Basketball fan, attending as many games as she could or watching them on TV. She was a member of the International Sunday School class at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Doreen was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; parents, Tze Wing and Chung Lee; sister, Tak-Fun Lee; and brothers, Tak-Yu Lee and Tak-Yin Lee. Survivors include daughter, Martha Huang-Masak and husband, Bob; son, George Huang and wife, Glenda; grandchildren, Amanda Ferguson and husband, Jonathan, Jennifer Masak-Crocker and husband, Cole, and Bo Masak; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Corbyn Jo Ferguson; brother, Tak-Chung Lee and wife, Kai-Sun; sister, Doris Lee; and many nephews and nieces and friends. Memorials may be made to the Memorial & Tribute Scholarship Fund (478SABE) at Baylor University, the International Sunday School Class at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, and the Harrison Senior Center. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
