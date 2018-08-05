William E. HromadkaDec. 4, 1929 - Aug. 1, 2018William E. Hromadka, age 88, of West, passed away late Wednesday evening, August 1, 2018, at West Rest Haven in West.A Rosary will be recited 4:00 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 6, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, with Rev. Ed Karasek as Celebrant. Military Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard.William was born, December 4, 1929, in West, the son of the late Henry W. and Mary (Klimek) Hromadka. He attended St. Mary's School and West High School. On October 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Rose Rejcek in Hillsboro. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 in the 21st Infantry 24th Division. William worked for J.R. Polasek Plumbing, Lone Star Gas, General Motors, and J.R. Passmore. At the time of his retirement, he was a professional painter. William worked with several local builders staining and finishing cabinet and painting interiors and exteriors of many homes. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. William was a former member of the West Volunteer Fire Department, West Knights of Columbus, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4819. William enjoyed working on old cars and building things. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their ball games.Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Evelyn R. Hromadka of West; children, William W. Hromadka and wife, Barbra, of Coppell and Annette Scott and husband, David of Ross; sister, Rosemary Srubar; grandchildren, Lindsey Scott Breshears and husband Doug, Kelsey Scott; Cary Gregory and wife, Trisha, Lee Heflin and wife, Kara; great-grandchildren, Hannah Gayle and Colton Scott Breshears; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and family members and friends.Pallbearers are David Scott, Doug Breshears, Pat Srubar, Andy Grmela, Eugene Maroul, and Rick Smajstrla. Honorary pallbearers are Bacil Tanner, Bob Scott, Paul G. Kunze, Albert Matus, Lindsey Breshears, Kelsey Scott.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Ambulance Association or to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund. The family would like to extend a special thanks to West Rest Haven for providing excellent care during such a difficult time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
