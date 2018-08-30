LaVon HoyleFeb. 21, 1929 - Aug. 24, 2018LaVon Hoyle passed away, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Friday, Aug. 31, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Interment to follow at Doris Miller.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

