Arvella HowzeDec. 2, 1930 - Aug. 7, 2018Arvella Howze, of Waco, passed on Aug. 7, 2018. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Downsville. Burial in Doris Miller Cemetery.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

