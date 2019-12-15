Edna Mae HowlandMay 1, 1945 - Nov. 22, 2019On November 22, 2019, Edna Mae Harris Howland returned to Her Lord and Savior! She passed after bravely fighting a long battle with atrial fibrillation that resulted in numerous health complications such as a stroke in 2013 and a stroke that took her life in November 2019.Edna was a fighter with a zest for life. She was born to Herman and Lillian Oehlke on May 1, 1945 in Cuero, Texas. She was the third of four children and often recalled mischievous stories surrounding her upbringing. Edna grew up in Cuero and graduated from Cuero High School in 1964. She then attended Texas Lutheran University and graduated in 1968 with a teaching degree in science.After graduating, Edna married Robert Springer, who was killed in action in Vietnam. She later married William Harris in 1970 and had two children, William and Rebekah Harris. Many years after William's death in 1995, Edna met and married Dave Howland in 2004 with whom she enjoyed 11 years of marriage and fun.Edna was a vibrant and passionate educator serving 35 years within the public school system. Early within her career, she taught at University and Waco High Schools and later moved to China Spring High school where she eventually retired in 2004. Not only did she love to teach, but her passion sparked the love of education in hundreds of children and her own children. This love further spilled over into various activities such as church fellowship, traveling, mentoring, reading, hunting, tending goats and searching for arrow heads at her farm. Over the years, Edna traveled throughout Europe, Canada and the United States. She yearned to learn about cultures, was eager to try new foods and was excited to meet new people along the way.In 2012, Edna welcomed her first biological grandchild and was thrilled to be called grandmother. She was fortunate to ultimately surround herself with ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Edna was a mover, a challenger, an educator and a passionate woman that refused to go quietly in the night. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lillian Oehlke; sister, Marlene Dreier; and two husbands, Robert Springer and William Harris.She is survived by her husband, Dave Howland; children, William Harris and wife, Jamie and their two children, Emily and William Harris; daughter, Rebekah Creamer and husband, Sam and their four children, Lillianna, Gabriella, Alexandra, and Amelia Creamer; brother, Wilburn Oehlke and spouse, Marilyn; sister, Sharron Oehlke-Wooley and spouse, Rick; as well as many nieces and nephews. Edna is further survived by Dave's children who adopted her as "mom" and includes son, Glen and wife, J'Anna, and their children, Morgan and Alexis, and son, Alan and wife, Deidra, and their son, Tyler and wife, Kristen, with their son, Tidus, and their daughter, Jessica and husband, Mike, and their daughters, Delilah, Leila, and Magnolia.The family is preparing a celebration of Life for Edna at 1:00 p.m., December 21, 2019, at Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Rd., Bosqueville TX 76708.For Directions the Church's web site is: https://www.bosquevilleumc.com.In lieu of flowers, any donation to the American Stroke Association, American Heart Association or your favorite charity will be greatly appreciated.
