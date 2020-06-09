Wanda Howard
March 9, 1935 - June 1, 2020
Wanda Lee Howard (Harper) went to join her family on June 1, 2020. Wanda was born March 9, 1935 to William Robert Harper and Ivy Marie Harper in Bellmead, Texas
Wanda loved to travel. She was fortunate enough to see the world with her daughter, sister, and friends Wanda Loved Life. She made the most out of every moment she had on earth.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Charles Leonard; sister, Dorothy Jean; brother; Robert Alvin; nephew, Michael McNarie; and son-in-law, Floyd Moffitt.
She is survived by her daughters, Meagan and husband, Christopher Dyer, Vickie and husband, Bud Gunn, and Sharlene Moffitt; grandsons, Morgan Howard and wife, Randi, Corey Dyer, and Bubba Gunn; granddaughters, Misty Gunn and husband, Mark, and Dixie Gunn and husband, Adam; great-grandsons, Cahle Richardson and Canyon Ledbetter; great-granddaughter, Keira Howard; nieces, Leigh Ann Chmielewski and husband, Steve, and Kathy McNarie; cousins, Cynthia Metcalf and husband, John, and Kenneth Keiningham and wife, Carmen.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Atrium of Bellmead and Povidence Hospice.
Graveside service will be at 9:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery on Thursday June 11, 2020.
