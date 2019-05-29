Wanda HowardJuly 2, 1930 - May 24, 2019Wanda Faye (Mabry) Howard, 88, of Hubbard went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019.Wanda graduated from Penelope High School and attended Baylor University. She was a beloved wife to Jink Howard. They were married in 1949. Wanda worked alongside Jink at Howard's Carpets in Hubbard for 30 years.Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. She played the piano and the organ for many years as well as taught Sunday school at the First Baptist Church in Hubbard. Wanda loved sharing scripture with others and had a deep and inspiring love for the Lord.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Jink Howard; she was the youngest survivor of eleven children of her parents, J.H. Mabry and Pearl Mabry; and her grandson, Seth Howard.Survivors include two sons, Garry Howard and wife, Sandy, of Athens, and Tommy Howard of Pflugerville; two grandsons, Jesse Howard and wife, Andrea, of Azle, and Luke Howard and wife, Krissy, of Burleson; four great- grandchildren, Lucas, Lily, Lynleigh, and Jessa; and many nieces and nephews and friends.Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 29, at First Baptist Church of Hubbard, with The Rev. Ricky Woodall officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard.Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday before the services at First Baptist Church.Memorial donations may be made to Fairview Cemetery, P.O. Box 427, Hubbard, Texas 76648.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Wanda at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
