Gerald Howard, Sr.Aug. 30, 1958 - Dec. 3, 2019Gerald Wayne "Chico" Howard Sr., passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, at Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 North 21st Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

