Sharon HowardMarch 25, 1951 - July 3, 2019Sharon Howard, age 68, of West, formerly of Penelope, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at the Howard family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, at the funeral home.Sharon was born March 25, 1951, in Waco, the daughter of Rufus and Albina (Marek) Howard. She attended Penelope School and was the Valedictorian of the 1969 graduating class. She was also a 1973 graduate of Baylor University where she received a degree in education, and earned a Masters Degree in education in 1975. Sharon taught at Abbott ISD for 33 years before retiring in 2006. She was a member of Columbus Avenue Church of Christ in Waco. She was a devoted member of Les Causeuses and was City Secretary of Penelope for over 40 years. Sharon enjoyed visiting with friends and family, attending Les Causeuses functions and Senior Circle events at Hill Regional Hospital, and assisting her father tend to his cattle. She loved teaching, where she created special bonds with many students throughout the years. Sharon also loved animals, especially her cats.Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, and several aunts and uncles.Survivors include her father; uncles, Eugene Marek and wife, Betty, Leon Marek and wife, Kathy, Alfons Kolar, and Jack Howard and wife, Bobbie; aunt, Melba Howard; numerous cousins and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Church of Christ (310 Spruce St., West, TX 76691) or Columbus Avenue Church of Christ (307 N. 16th St., Waco, TX 76701). A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
