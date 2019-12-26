Ruby HowardApril 13, 1928 - Dec. 9, 2019Ruby Lillian Gloff Howard passed away peacefully on the morning of December 9, 2019, at the age of 91. A Celebration of her life will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Chaplain Monte Michaels officiating. A reception with the family will follow in the Grace Gardens parlor.Ruby grew up in Clifton, Texas, and moved to Fort Worth after graduation. She worked for Fort Worth ISD as a teaching assistant in the Writing-to-Read Lab and later as an assistant to Special Ed Dept. She was dearly loved by her students and co-workers. Ruby remained with the district until her retirement at age 80. She also worked part time in the gift shop at the Worthington Hotel and delighted in telling stories of all the interesting people she met.Ruby was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was a member since 1946 and served in several capacities in the church such as Women's Ministry and Sunday School. She was a true woman of God and her faith was something she was proud to share with others. You could always count on Ruby to greet you with a smile and to always be dressed to the nines with matching accessories adorning every outfit.She is survived by her daughter, Chris Matthy; grandson, Andy Matthy; and granddaughter, Joanna Matthy. She is also survived by her nephew, David Walsleben and wife, Betty; nieces, Marsha Eary and husband, Larry, and Suzie Winz. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.Special Thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice and Stoney Brook for the wonderful care she received.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul Lutheran Library, 1800 West Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76102.
