Paul D. HowardDec. 19, 1942 - April 1, 2019Paul Darmon Howard passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 6:30 p.m., with Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Paul was born December 19, 1942, in Llano, Texas, to Paul Ruben Howard and Inez Stacey Howard. He attended University High School in Waco, and enjoyed sports, including basketball, football, bowling, tennis and golf. Paul served in the United States Marine Corps for four years, until honorably discharged with medical disabilities, earning the rank of sergeant. He married Oralia Hernandez on September 27, 1975. Paul worked for the City of Waco and for Time Manufacturing. He was a member of the DAV, Disabled American Veterans.Paul was preceded in death by his beloved parents; his loving wife, Oralia Howard; his twin brother, Daymon Ray Howard; and his sister, Joyce Webb.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

