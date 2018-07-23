Mary Haynes HowardJune 23, 1923 - July 18, 2018Mary Haynes Howard, 95, formerly of Waco passed away July 18, 2018 at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living and Memory Care in Palestine, Texas. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey and Foster Funeral Home.Mary was born June 23, 1923 in Marshallville, Georgia to Eugene Sanders Haynes and Callie Piper Haynes. After moving to Waco as a child she graduated from Waco High School. She married Roy Howard in November, 1945. Roy preceded her in death in 2007 after 62 years of a wonderful marriage. Her proudest accomplishment was being a loving wife and mother to three children.After Roy's service of 23 years in the Air Force they owned and operated a small business in Waco. She also managed Robinson Drive Garden Apartments for a number of years. After retirement, she and Roy traveled extensively.Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by son, Ronald H. Howard and wife, Becky of Hockley, Texas; daughter, Gay Mohan and husband, Leo of Palestine, Texas; daughter, Terry McCarthy and husband, Brent also of Palestine, Texas; sister, Francis Bullock of Waco, and brother, Phil Haynes of Keller, Texas; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all the staff of Dogwood Trails Assisted Living and Memory Care and the many caring nurses and aides of heart to Heart Hospice for their continued support and love for our mother.To view online, leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
