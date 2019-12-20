Larry HowardAug. 6, 1941 - Dec. 7, 2019Larry Joe Howard, 78, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his beloved home in Covington. Please join Larry's family and friends at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro to celebrate his life.Larry was born August 6, 1941, in Ft. Worth, to Daniel Lester Howard, Jr. and Eunice Cason (Sloan), where he spent his life. He worked for Texas and Pacific Railroad, just one of his many professions. Larry served in the National Guard and those skills to thwart a robbery in 1967. He earned his 15 minutes of fame by putting other lives before his own. He received numerous letters from citizens throughout Texas for his bravery and willingness to act. He enjoyed John Wayne and Clint Eastwood western movies and the quiet, solitude of country living.Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Howard, Jr. and Eunice "Judy" Sloan Cason; brother, Daniel "Danny" Howard, III; and sister, Marie Anderson.He is survived by his brother, Leland Howard and family; sister, Dana Worsham and her family. Other survivors include his children, Kimberly Gonzalez, Shawn Howard, and Mille Howard; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his many great and caring friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a tree to your nearest Texas Veteran Cemetery, where a marker will be placed in his honor.
Service information
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
