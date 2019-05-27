Glenda HowardJan. 5, 1940 - May 24, 2019Glenda Joyce (Walker) Howard, 79, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 24, 2019 in Waco with her family gathered by her side.Glenda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister and a faithful member of the church of Christ. She had a way of making everyone feel loved and she enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Glenda worked as a personal banker for many years.Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas "Gerald" Howard; parents, Oval and Lois Walker; and granddaughter, Heather Jan Howard.She is survived by her children, Wayne Howard and wife, Anna, of Dripping Springs, David Howard and wife, Rhonda, of Hubbard, and Kathy Huddleston and husband, Richard, of San Antonio, brother, Thomas Walker and wife, Charlene, of Hubbard; sister, Judy Burris of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Kristen Perkins and husband, Eric, of Corpus Christi, Jared Huddleston of Austin, John Howard of Hubbard, and Laura Ward and husband, Douglas, of Austin; one great-grandchild, Audrey Ward of Austin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard, with Mr. David Hamrick officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Fairview Cemetery, P.O. Box 427, Hubbard, Texas 76648.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.