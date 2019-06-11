Herbert Dell HoustonOct. 7, 1926 - June 8, 2019Herbert D. Houston, age 92 went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church. Immediately after service, committal will be at Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Oakcrest Funeral Home.Herb was born October 7, 1926 in Little River, Texas to Ozzie Ruth and Morris Dell Houston. He graduated from Little River Academy High School. He joined the US Army in 1944. He attended Temple Junior College after he returned from Japanese Occupation after WW2. He went to work for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Temple, Texas. After many years in Temple he received training in hospital administration in Dallas. He then went to work in many different locations in the VA Hospital system. He married Marlene Ledeboer on October 24, 1970 in Dallas, Texas. He continued to work for the VA Hospital system in Saginaw, Michigan; Tacoma, Washington; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Wichita, Kansas and finally back to his beloved Texas at the Waco facility. Herb retired in October 1986.Herb was an active member of Cogdell Methodist Church for the last 41 years. Herb loved his Lord and served Him in many capacities throughout his lifetime.He leaves behind his wife of almost 49 years Marlene Houston; a brother, Melvin Houston and wife, Edna of Giddings, Texas; a sister, Marjorie Pitts of Little River, Texas; his children, John Morris Houston of Temple, Phyllis Best and husband, Mike of Nashville, Tennessee, Galen Houston and wife, Nancy of Gunnison, Colorado, Roger Houston and wife, Robin of Waco, Texas and Shannon Houston of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Christopher Houston and wife, Deana of Belton, Texas, Jana Brodeur and husband, Bobby, Jarrod Houston and wife, Abby, Tyler Houston and wife, Julie, all of Temple, Texas, Brandon Best and wife, Jennifer of Birmingham, Alabama, Nick Best and wife, Fae of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Matthew Best and friend, Monicque of Denver, Colorado, Kelly Osness and husband, Chris of Gunnison, Colorado, Chris Alton and wife, Karen of Gunnison, Colorado, Colt Alton and wife, Jen of Gunnison, Colorado, Hannah Jordan of San Marcos, Texas, Sarah Blanton of Adelaide, Australia, Esmerelda Houston of Waco, Texas, Oliver Houston of Waco, Texas; 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.Memorial contributions may be sent to Memorial Fund, Cogdell Methodist Church, Waco, Texas.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
