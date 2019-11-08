Doris HouseOct. 27, 1944 - Nov. 5, 2019Doris Faye (Luedke) House, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at First Evangelical Church, 6347 Interstate 35 South, Robinson, Texas 76706, with Pastor Richard Rust officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Doris was born October 27, 1944 to Lydia Ella (Mueller) and Paul Daniel Luedke, Sr. in Waco, Texas. She lived and worked in Waco all her life and attended Waco Schools graduating from Waco High in 1963. She retired from the VA Regional Office.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Scoville House, Sr., and her parents.She is survived by her children, John H Zanter Jr. and wife, Tammy, DeAnna Seale, and Brian Zanter and wife, Mary; step-children, Scoville "Buddy" House, Jr. and wife, Teresa, Randy House and Kim Allen, Darlene House Adams and husband, Mike, and Sherry Zanter; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Norma Luedke, Paul Luedke Jr., Linda Perry, Ronnie Luedke and wife, Joy, Shirley Barber and husband, Billy; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Justin Seale, Colby Zanter, T.J. Millsaps, Christopher Cox, Zachary Cox and Corey Crouch.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
