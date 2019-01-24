Eugene HouckJuly 27, 1932 - Jan. 22, 2019Corbin Eugene "Red" Houck, 86, of Crawford passed away peacefully in his home January 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, with Pastor Travis Chappell presiding. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Eugene was born July 27, 1932, in Garland, Arkansas, to Ester Corbin Houck and Margaret Marie Ellis Houck. He was a 1951 graduate of Waco High School. He attended SMU on a track scholarship and later transferred Baylor University. He held the 100 yard dash record for the area for many years. He graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor degree in business. Eugene married his high school sweetheart and truly the love of his life, Florence Ann Howard Houck on July 25, 1953. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past July, 2018. Eugene served in the Air Force at James Connally Air Force Base as an Honorable 2nd Lieutenant. He was a long time member at Western Heights Baptist Church. Eugene was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He always enjoyed being at home on his property in the country watching the deer every day.Eugene started working in the theater business. He owned the Joy Drive-In Theater and the Joy Theater downtown that was destroyed in the 1953 Waco tornado. He then went into the nursery and landscaping business with his father, Corbin Houck, starting up Westview Nursery, which has been around for over six decades. He served on the Ferti-lome VBG Board of Directors and he was a highly esteemed member of the Texas Nursery and Landscaping Association. Eugene accumulated many awards for the Nursery's Excellence in Sales and Landscaping over the years. Eugene was very involved in the community serving as Director of Lake Air Little League for many years, Director of Richfield Booster Organization and Chairman of the Board of Northwestern Teenage baseball league. He also served as a Board of Director with United Bank, ran for WISD School Board and served on the athletic committee of Waco Chamber of Commerce.He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbin and Marie Houck.Eugene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Florence Houck; three sons, Barry Houck and wife, Karen, Gregg Houck and wife, Nan, and Keith Houck and wife, Susan; daughter, Nancy Stanton and husband, Bill; and sister, Betty Sue Hughes. He was a devoted grandfather to Brandon Houck, Heather Alls, Colt Houck, Will Houck, Derrick Houck, Kayla Chappell, Lauren Stanton and Blake Stanton. He also had eight great grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Brandon Houck, Justin Alls, Colt Houck, Will Houck, Derrick Houck and Blake Stanton.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bluebonnet Health Services and Visiting Angels for the excellent care they provided during the last eight months of his life.Eugene was a cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society Waco, 1700 Lake Success Dr., Waco, TX 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.