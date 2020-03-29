Malcolm A. Horton Nov. 1, 1926 - March 25, 2020 Malcolm Allan Horton was born on November 1, 1926, in Littlefield, Texas, and shortly after, moved to Goldthwaite, Texas, with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Foster Horton, where he grew up. He graduated from Goldthwaite High School at the age of 16. Hitchhiking to Texas A&M, he entered the College of Engineering, graduating in 1947, first in his class and Engineering Student of the Year. After A&M, he took a job at Central Texas Iron Works, where he would retire as Vice President of Operations. He married his wife of 64 years, Mariquetta Coats Horton, on January 20, 1951, and was devoted to her all his days. They were blessed with twin daughters, Nan and Jan, and Cynthia Kay. He served on the United States Industrial Council, Texas A&M's Advisory Committee, and its Vision 2000 Committee. He served on the charter commission that planned the City of Woodway and served on its City Council. He sat on the board of the Cherokee Children's Home, served as Elder of Crestview Church of Christ. In retirement, Allan was Chairman of the Republican Party of McLennan County, and was an enthusiastic golfer and woodworker. He loved his Goldthwaite Ranch, where he taught his grandchildren how to hunt and fish, and call the cows. He was most proud of his role as a father, granddad, uncle, and friend. He loved the Lord, his family, and his country with all his heart. Allan was preceded in death by his parents; his young sister, Virginia; and his loving wife of 64 years, Keeta. He is survived by his three daughters, Nan Ellis and her husband, Jeff, Jan, and Cindy Townsend and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Jason Ellis and wife, Melissa, Alison Stutzman and husband, Chris, Jeremy Allan Ellis and wife, Naomie, Adriane May and husband, Zach, Austin Townsend and wife, Kelly, and Rachel Berger and husband, Dean; brother, Hub and wife, Bobby; sister, Kathrine Holden; 13 great-grandchildren; and four Horton nephews he counted as sons. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
