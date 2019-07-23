Chuck HortonApril 8, 1959 - July 22, 2019Chuck Horton, age 60, of West, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by family. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West.Chuck was born April 8, 1959, in Waco, the son of Floyd Horton and the late Helen "Almeda" (Maler) Horton. He was a 1977 graduate of West High School prior to attending TSTC. On January 6, 1979, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Lednicky in West. Chuck was a farmer and rancher. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a member of SPJST Lodge #6 in Cottonwood. Chuck enjoyed working on the farm, tending to his cattle, deer hunting and collecting old tractors and antique cars. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his beloved Red Heeler "Bo".Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Kathleen Horton of West; children, Michelle Ivy of West, A.K. Horton of Pine Valley, CA, Jessica Browning and husband, Aaron, of West, and Keith Horton and wife, Hillary, of West; father, Floyd Horton and wife, Doris, of West; son-in-law, Chris Ivy; very special aunt, Ruddie Tusa; grandchildren, Sadie Ivy, Hannah Ivy, Hallie Ivy, and Brazos Browning; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School Wish List or St. Mary's School Endowment Fund.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
