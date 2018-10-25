Marie HornerApril 6, 1918 - Oct. 23, 2018Marie Horner, age 100, of Granbury, passed away on October 23, 2018. A full obituary can be read at www.rekfunerals.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
