Jan Kelly HornerDecember 19, 1954 - October 26, 2018Jan Kelly Horner, 63, passed away on Friday, October 26, 2018. Service will be held at 2:30p.m., Saturday, November 3, 2018, First Christian Church.Jan was born, December 19, 1954, in Baytown, Texas, to Charlene and Levi Waddy Kelly. She was a graduate of Ross S. Sterling H.S. in Baytown, Texas in 1972, and a graduate of Baylor University in 1977. She was employed by the Houston Post, Texas Monthly, Better Homes and Gardens and completed her career being self-employed in the advertising field in Dallas prior to retiring in Granbury, Texas. Jan was known for her wonderful sense of humor, loyalty to friends and family, generosity to all and a deep and abiding love of her dogs. She loved First Christian Church.Jan is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Alan Wood Horner; two sisters, Ann Kelly Miller and Kay Kelly Thornburg and husband, Robert; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by: David and wife, Carol, of Waco, Lauren Horner of Dallas, Amanda Ohlenburg and husband, Jim, of Dallas, Todd Horner of Austin, Abigail Horner Boney and husband, Cory, of Waco, Jack and William Ohlenburg, and Blaine Horner and Abigail Horner.Memorials may be made in her honor to Ada Carey Shelter c/o Mission Granbury, 3611 Plaza East Court, Granbury, TX 76049.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
