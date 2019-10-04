Vernon L. HorneMay 19, 1932 - Sept. 29, 2019Vernon L. Horne passed away September 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, at Mt. Pleasant B.C. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday, October 4, at the funeral home. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

