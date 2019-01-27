Travis Scott HorneOct. 26, 1942 - Jan. 12, 2019Travis Scott Horne, 76, of Tomball, TX went to be with our Lord on January 12, 2019.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel, at Waco Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Wayne Blackshear.Please visit www.wacofhmp.com for full obituary.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

